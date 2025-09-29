- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMRC: Commerce.Com, Inc.
CMRC exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.99 and at a high of 5.18.
Follow Commerce.Com, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMRC stock price today?
Commerce.Com, Inc. stock is priced at 5.17 today. It trades within 1.57%, yesterday's close was 5.09, and trading volume reached 834. The live price chart of CMRC shows these updates.
Does Commerce.Com, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Commerce.Com, Inc. is currently valued at 5.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.61% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRC movements.
How to buy CMRC stock?
You can buy Commerce.Com, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.17. Orders are usually placed near 5.17 or 5.47, while 834 and 1.17% show market activity. Follow CMRC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRC stock?
Investing in Commerce.Com, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 4.30 - 5.30 and current price 5.17. Many compare 13.38% and 8.61% before placing orders at 5.17 or 5.47. Explore the CMRC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Commerce.Com, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Commerce.Com, Inc. in the past year was 5.30. Within 4.30 - 5.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Commerce.Com, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Commerce.Com, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Commerce.Com, Inc. (CMRC) over the year was 4.30. Comparing it with the current 5.17 and 4.30 - 5.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRC stock split?
Commerce.Com, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.09, and 8.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.09
- Open
- 5.11
- Bid
- 5.17
- Ask
- 5.47
- Low
- 4.99
- High
- 5.18
- Volume
- 834
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 13.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.61%
- Year Change
- 8.61%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev