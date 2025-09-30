- 개요
CMRC: Commerce.Com, Inc.
CMRC 환율이 오늘 -0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.99이고 고가는 5.18이었습니다.
Commerce.Com, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CMRC stock price today?
Commerce.Com, Inc. stock is priced at 5.08 today. It trades within -0.20%, yesterday's close was 5.09, and trading volume reached 1275. The live price chart of CMRC shows these updates.
Does Commerce.Com, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Commerce.Com, Inc. is currently valued at 5.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.72% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRC movements.
How to buy CMRC stock?
You can buy Commerce.Com, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.08. Orders are usually placed near 5.08 or 5.38, while 1275 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow CMRC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRC stock?
Investing in Commerce.Com, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 4.30 - 5.30 and current price 5.08. Many compare 11.40% and 6.72% before placing orders at 5.08 or 5.38. Explore the CMRC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Commerce.Com, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Commerce.Com, Inc. in the past year was 5.30. Within 4.30 - 5.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Commerce.Com, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Commerce.Com, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Commerce.Com, Inc. (CMRC) over the year was 4.30. Comparing it with the current 5.08 and 4.30 - 5.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRC stock split?
Commerce.Com, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.09, and 6.72% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 5.09
- 시가
- 5.11
- Bid
- 5.08
- Ask
- 5.38
- 저가
- 4.99
- 고가
- 5.18
- 볼륨
- 1.275 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.20%
- 월 변동
- 11.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.72%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.72%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4