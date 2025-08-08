QuotesSections
CMPOW: CompoSecure Inc - Warrant

11.2600 USD 0.1200 (1.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMPOW exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.2000 and at a high of 11.2600.

Daily Range
11.2000 11.2600
Year Range
2.7600 12.1100
Previous Close
11.3800
Open
11.2000
Bid
11.2600
Ask
11.2630
Low
11.2000
High
11.2600
Volume
5
Daily Change
-1.05%
Month Change
3.68%
6 Months Change
190.21%
Year Change
209.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%