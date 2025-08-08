Currencies / CMPOW
CMPOW: CompoSecure Inc - Warrant
11.2600 USD 0.1200 (1.05%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMPOW exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.2000 and at a high of 11.2600.
Follow CompoSecure Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
11.2000 11.2600
Year Range
2.7600 12.1100
- Previous Close
- 11.3800
- Open
- 11.2000
- Bid
- 11.2600
- Ask
- 11.2630
- Low
- 11.2000
- High
- 11.2600
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 190.21%
- Year Change
- 209.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%