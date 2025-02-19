Currencies / CLFD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLFD: Clearfield Inc
33.63 USD 0.58 (1.75%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLFD exchange rate has changed by 1.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.83 and at a high of 33.69.
Follow Clearfield Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLFD News
- Clearfield Potential Recovery: Undervalued Cost-Saving Fiber Platform (NASDAQ:CLFD)
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Clearfield stock rating downgraded to Market Perform by Northland
- Clearfield stock price target raised to $50 from $45 at Roth/MKM
- Clearfield (CLFD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ubiquiti, InterDigital and Clearfield
- 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Benefit From Solid Cloud, Fiber Traction
- Clean energy has fans in Trump’s America, complicating budget talks
- Clearfield Launches Flexible TetherSmart Multi-Fiber Terminal as Industry’s Smallest, Carrier-Grade Access Terminal
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
32.83 33.69
Year Range
23.78 46.76
- Previous Close
- 33.05
- Open
- 33.05
- Bid
- 33.63
- Ask
- 33.93
- Low
- 32.83
- High
- 33.69
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- 1.75%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.04%
- Year Change
- -13.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%