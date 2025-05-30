Currencies / CLDI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLDI: Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc
1.59 USD 0.01 (0.63%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLDI exchange rate has changed by -0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.56 and at a high of 1.61.
Follow Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLDI News
- Calidi Biotherapeutics closes $6.9 million public offering
- Calidi Biotherapeutics finalizes separation agreement with Dr. Boris Minev
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 4 to August 8) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- FDA grants fast track designation to Calidi’s CLD-201 for sarcoma
- Calidi Biotherapeutics secures $4.6 million through warrant exercise
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Wednesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- CLDI stock touches 52-week low at $0.35 amid market challenges
Daily Range
1.56 1.61
Year Range
0.21 6.05
- Previous Close
- 1.60
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.59
- Ask
- 1.89
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.61
- Volume
- 112
- Daily Change
- -0.63%
- Month Change
- -1.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 178.95%
- Year Change
- 39.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev