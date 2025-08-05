- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CBON: VanEck China Bond ETF
CBON exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.40 and at a high of 22.40.
Follow VanEck China Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBON News
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- China's Manufacturing PMI Continued To Improve In September
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CBON stock price today?
VanEck China Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.40 today. It trades within 0.54%, yesterday's close was 22.28, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CBON shows these updates.
Does VanEck China Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck China Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.28% and USD. View the chart live to track CBON movements.
How to buy CBON stock?
You can buy VanEck China Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.40. Orders are usually placed near 22.40 or 22.70, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CBON updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CBON stock?
Investing in VanEck China Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.33 - 22.70 and current price 22.40. Many compare 0.67% and 1.86% before placing orders at 22.40 or 22.70. Explore the CBON price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck China Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck China Bond ETF in the past year was 22.70. Within 21.33 - 22.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck China Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck China Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) over the year was 21.33. Comparing it with the current 22.40 and 21.33 - 22.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CBON moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CBON stock split?
VanEck China Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.28, and -1.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.28
- Open
- 22.40
- Bid
- 22.40
- Ask
- 22.70
- Low
- 22.40
- High
- 22.40
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.86%
- Year Change
- -1.28%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8