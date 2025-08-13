Currencies / CART
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CART: Maplebear Inc
45.91 USD 0.47 (1.01%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CART exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.56 and at a high of 46.69.
Follow Maplebear Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CART News
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Maplebear Inc. (CART) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Early tests show Amazon and Walmart are price leaders in grocery delivery
- Instacart stock dips as NYC approves minimum pay for grocery delivery workers
- Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates Overweight rating on Instacart stock
- Wells Fargo lifts EBITDA for rideshare, delivery on ad momentum
- What's Going On With Amazon Stock Wednesday? - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Instacart stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Analysis suggests Amazon Grocery market share gains may be slow
- Wells Fargo sizes worst-case OI scenario for Amazon grocery
- Wedbush cuts Instacart to Underperform on rising competition from Amazon
- Amazon Makes A Big Grocery Splash. Will It Be Enough To Erase Walmart's Lead?
- This Maplebear Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday - Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)
- CoreWeave, Applied Materials And Hims & Hers Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (August 11-August 15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)
- Walmart and rivals report, for the clearest look at the consumer yet. Will CEOs talk about the elephant in the room?
- Amazon analysts turn heads with surprising take on grocery plan
- Stock Market Rallies Amid Shifts Despite Hot Inflation; Amazon, CoreWeave In Focus: Weekly Review
- Instacart appoints Etsy CEO Josh Silverman to board of directors
- Amazon Vs. Walmart: One Clear Winner (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Morgan Stanley reiterates Equalweight rating on Instacart stock at $48
- Amazon, IBD Stock Of The Day, Delivers Early Entry As Grocery Move Hits Rivals
- Amazon's Grocery Delivery Expansion Seen As Game-Changer In $90-Billion Online Market Opportunity - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Amazon’s grocery delivery expansion ’should capture incremental share’: Wedbush
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
Daily Range
45.56 46.69
Year Range
35.14 53.44
- Previous Close
- 46.38
- Open
- 46.38
- Bid
- 45.91
- Ask
- 46.21
- Low
- 45.56
- High
- 46.69
- Volume
- 3.140 K
- Daily Change
- -1.01%
- Month Change
- 6.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.88%
- Year Change
- 12.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%