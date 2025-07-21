QuotesSections
CALM
CALM: Cal-Maine Foods Inc

103.30 USD 5.19 (4.78%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CALM exchange rate has changed by -4.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.18 and at a high of 108.80.

Follow Cal-Maine Foods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CALM News

Daily Range
103.18 108.80
Year Range
74.00 126.40
Previous Close
108.49
Open
108.51
Bid
103.30
Ask
103.60
Low
103.18
High
108.80
Volume
1.229 K
Daily Change
-4.78%
Month Change
-10.59%
6 Months Change
13.72%
Year Change
37.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%