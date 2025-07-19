Currencies / CALF
CALF: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF
43.66 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CALF exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.36 and at a high of 43.74.
Follow Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CALF News
Daily Range
43.36 43.74
Year Range
31.50 49.18
- Previous Close
- 43.57
- Open
- 43.68
- Bid
- 43.66
- Ask
- 43.96
- Low
- 43.36
- High
- 43.74
- Volume
- 1.083 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.80%
- Year Change
- -5.62%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev