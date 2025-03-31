Currencies / BWNB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BWNB: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026
22.58 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BWNB exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.09 and at a high of 22.99.
Follow Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWNB News
- Babcock & Wilcox: Getting On The Roller-Coaster (NYSE:BW)
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Babcock & Wilcox: Disposal Of Core Assets Spark Securities Rally, But Headwinds Remain
- Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Chicago PMI Dips In May - Nuburu (AMEX:BURU), BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
22.09 22.99
Year Range
6.05 22.99
- Previous Close
- 22.51
- Open
- 22.09
- Bid
- 22.58
- Ask
- 22.88
- Low
- 22.09
- High
- 22.99
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.07%
- Year Change
- 7.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%