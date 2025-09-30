QuotesSections
BUSA
BUSA: Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF

34.88 USD 0.23 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.53 and at a high of 34.88.

Follow Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUSA stock price today?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock is priced at 34.88 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 34.65, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of BUSA shows these updates.

Does Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF is currently valued at 34.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BUSA movements.

How to buy BUSA stock?

You can buy Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF shares at the current price of 34.88. Orders are usually placed near 34.88 or 35.18, while 42 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow BUSA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUSA stock?

Investing in Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.44 - 35.08 and current price 34.88. Many compare 0.84% and 7.26% before placing orders at 34.88 or 35.18. Explore the BUSA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Brandes U.S. Value ETF in the past year was 35.08. Within 28.44 - 35.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) over the year was 28.44. Comparing it with the current 34.88 and 28.44 - 35.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUSA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUSA stock split?

Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.65, and 10.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.53 34.88
Year Range
28.44 35.08
Previous Close
34.65
Open
34.65
Bid
34.88
Ask
35.18
Low
34.53
High
34.88
Volume
42
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
0.84%
6 Months Change
7.26%
Year Change
10.59%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8