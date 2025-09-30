- 개요
BUSA: Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF
BUSA 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.54이고 고가는 34.65이었습니다.
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BUSA stock price today?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock is priced at 34.65 today. It trades within -0.23%, yesterday's close was 34.73, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BUSA shows these updates.
Does Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF is currently valued at 34.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BUSA movements.
How to buy BUSA stock?
You can buy Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF shares at the current price of 34.65. Orders are usually placed near 34.65 or 34.95, while 22 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow BUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUSA stock?
Investing in Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.44 - 35.08 and current price 34.65. Many compare 0.17% and 6.55% before placing orders at 34.65 or 34.95. Explore the BUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brandes U.S. Value ETF in the past year was 35.08. Within 28.44 - 35.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Brandes U.S. Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) over the year was 28.44. Comparing it with the current 34.65 and 28.44 - 35.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUSA stock split?
Brandes International ETF Brandes U.S. Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.73, and 9.86% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.73
- 시가
- 34.54
- Bid
- 34.65
- Ask
- 34.95
- 저가
- 34.54
- 고가
- 34.65
- 볼륨
- 22
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 0.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.86%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4