BUFR: FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

33.42 USD 0.06 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUFR exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.31 and at a high of 33.43.

Follow FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUFR stock price today?

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock is priced at 33.42 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 33.36, and trading volume reached 1070. The live price chart of BUFR shows these updates.

Does FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock pay dividends?

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs is currently valued at 33.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.92% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFR movements.

How to buy BUFR stock?

You can buy FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs shares at the current price of 33.42. Orders are usually placed near 33.42 or 33.72, while 1070 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow BUFR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUFR stock?

Investing in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs involves considering the yearly range 26.79 - 33.43 and current price 33.42. Many compare 2.70% and 12.94% before placing orders at 33.42 or 33.72. Explore the BUFR price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the past year was 33.43. Within 26.79 - 33.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BUFR) over the year was 26.79. Comparing it with the current 33.42 and 26.79 - 33.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUFR stock split?

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.36, and 11.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
33.31 33.43
Year Range
26.79 33.43
Previous Close
33.36
Open
33.34
Bid
33.42
Ask
33.72
Low
33.31
High
33.43
Volume
1.070 K
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
2.70%
6 Months Change
12.94%
Year Change
11.92%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8