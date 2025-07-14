QuotesSections
Currencies / BUFF
Back to US Stock Market

BUFF: Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

48.85 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BUFF exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.76 and at a high of 48.85.

Follow Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BUFF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BUFF stock price today?

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock is priced at 48.85 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 48.83, and trading volume reached 84. The live price chart of BUFF shows these updates.

Does Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF is currently valued at 48.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.17% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFF movements.

How to buy BUFF stock?

You can buy Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 48.85. Orders are usually placed near 48.85 or 49.15, while 84 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow BUFF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUFF stock?

Investing in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.73 - 48.88 and current price 48.85. Many compare 1.96% and 10.95% before placing orders at 48.85 or 49.15. Explore the BUFF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the past year was 48.88. Within 40.73 - 48.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BUFF) over the year was 40.73. Comparing it with the current 48.85 and 40.73 - 48.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUFF stock split?

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.83, and 11.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.76 48.85
Year Range
40.73 48.88
Previous Close
48.83
Open
48.80
Bid
48.85
Ask
49.15
Low
48.76
High
48.85
Volume
84
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
1.96%
6 Months Change
10.95%
Year Change
11.17%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8