Currencies / BRRR
BRRR: Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund
33.03 USD 0.44 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BRRR exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.42 and at a high of 33.05.
Follow Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BRRR News
Daily Range
32.42 33.05
Year Range
16.67 34.75
- Previous Close
- 32.59
- Open
- 32.64
- Bid
- 33.03
- Ask
- 33.33
- Low
- 32.42
- High
- 33.05
- Volume
- 339
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 6.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.54%
- Year Change
- 84.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%