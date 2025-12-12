- Overview
BRCB: Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc.
BRCB exchange rate has changed by -2.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.29 and at a high of 24.51.
Follow Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRCB stock price today?
Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. stock is priced at 23.40 today. It trades within 23.29 - 24.51, yesterday's close was 24.02, and trading volume reached 552. The live price chart of BRCB shows these updates.
Does Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. is currently valued at 23.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BRCB movements.
How to buy BRCB stock?
You can buy Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. shares at the current price of 23.40. Orders are usually placed near 23.40 or 23.70, while 552 and -2.66% show market activity. Follow BRCB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRCB stock?
Investing in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 19.32 - 30.40 and current price 23.40. Many compare 4.42% and -11.70% before placing orders at 23.40 or 23.70. Explore the BRCB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. in the past year was 30.40. Within 19.32 - 30.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) over the year was 19.32. Comparing it with the current 23.40 and 19.32 - 30.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRCB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRCB stock split?
Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.02, and -11.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.02
- Open
- 24.04
- Bid
- 23.40
- Ask
- 23.70
- Low
- 23.29
- High
- 24.51
- Volume
- 552
- Daily Change
- -2.58%
- Month Change
- 4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.70%
- Year Change
- -11.70%
