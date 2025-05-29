Currencies / BOSC
BOSC: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
4.77 USD 0.02 (0.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOSC exchange rate has changed by -0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.65 and at a high of 4.79.
Follow B.O.S. Better Online Solutions dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BOSC News
- BOS Better Online Solutions schedules annual shareholder meeting for October 23
- BOS Reports 36 Percent Revenue Jump
- BOS (BOSC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BOS Secures $1.1 Million Order from New Customer
- # BOS secures $800,000 order from Indian defense customer
- BOS to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 21, 2025
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BOS Reports Record $15 Million in Revenues for the First Quarter of 2025
Daily Range
4.65 4.79
Year Range
2.75 5.50
- Previous Close
- 4.79
- Open
- 4.65
- Bid
- 4.77
- Ask
- 5.07
- Low
- 4.65
- High
- 4.79
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- -0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.53%
- Year Change
- 61.69%
