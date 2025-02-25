Currencies / BOF
BOF: BranchOut Food Inc
2.31 USD 0.05 (2.12%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOF exchange rate has changed by -2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.29 and at a high of 2.35.
Follow BranchOut Food Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOF News
- BranchOut Food reports record June revenue amid operational improvements
- BranchOut Food secures $2.8 million in new warehouse club orders
- BranchOut’s banana chips selected for U.S. Army combat ration testing
- BranchOut Food secures $1 million from Kaufman Kapital
- branchout food inc. enters agreement with kaufman kapital
- BranchOut Food Reports Record $3.2M in Q1 Revenue Following Peru Factory Ramp-Up, National Retail Expansion, and $5“6M Ingredient Channel Partnershi
- BranchOut's Partnership With MicroDried Expected To Boost Annual Sales By At Least $5 Million: Details - Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF)
- Fairlight Alpha Fund Q4 2024 Letter
Daily Range
2.29 2.35
Year Range
1.31 3.10
- Previous Close
- 2.36
- Open
- 2.34
- Bid
- 2.31
- Ask
- 2.61
- Low
- 2.29
- High
- 2.35
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -2.12%
- Month Change
- 6.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.55%
- Year Change
- 54.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev