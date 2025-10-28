- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BNR: Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares
BNR exchange rate has changed by -10.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.70 and at a high of 13.49.
Follow Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNR stock price today?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares stock is priced at 11.70 today. It trades within 11.70 - 13.49, yesterday's close was 13.02, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of BNR shows these updates.
Does Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares stock pay dividends?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares is currently valued at 11.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 319.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BNR movements.
How to buy BNR stock?
You can buy Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares shares at the current price of 11.70. Orders are usually placed near 11.70 or 12.00, while 89 and -10.07% show market activity. Follow BNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNR stock?
Investing in Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares involves considering the yearly range 2.18 - 13.49 and current price 11.70. Many compare 35.10% and 278.64% before placing orders at 11.70 or 12.00. Explore the BNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Burning Rock Biotech Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd in the past year was 13.49. Within 2.18 - 13.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Burning Rock Biotech Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR) over the year was 2.18. Comparing it with the current 11.70 and 2.18 - 13.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNR stock split?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited - American Depositary Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.02, and 319.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.02
- Open
- 13.01
- Bid
- 11.70
- Ask
- 12.00
- Low
- 11.70
- High
- 13.49
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- -10.14%
- Month Change
- 35.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 278.64%
- Year Change
- 319.35%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 93.5
- Prev
- 94.2
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.953%