BNKK: BONK, INC.
BNKK exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1370 and at a high of 0.1581.
Follow BONK, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNKK stock price today?
BONK, INC. stock is priced at 0.1424 today. It trades within 0.1370 - 0.1581, yesterday's close was 0.1441, and trading volume reached 324. The live price chart of BNKK shows these updates.
Does BONK, INC. stock pay dividends?
BONK, INC. is currently valued at 0.1424. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.33% and USD. View the chart live to track BNKK movements.
How to buy BNKK stock?
You can buy BONK, INC. shares at the current price of 0.1424. Orders are usually placed near 0.1424 or 0.1454, while 324 and 3.94% show market activity. Follow BNKK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNKK stock?
Investing in BONK, INC. involves considering the yearly range 0.1331 - 0.3900 and current price 0.1424. Many compare -32.19% and -62.33% before placing orders at 0.1424 or 0.1454. Explore the BNKK price chart live with daily changes.
What are BONK, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BONK, INC. in the past year was 0.3900. Within 0.1331 - 0.3900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1441 helps spot resistance levels. Track BONK, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are BONK, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BONK, INC. (BNKK) over the year was 0.1331. Comparing it with the current 0.1424 and 0.1331 - 0.3900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNKK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNKK stock split?
BONK, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1441, and -62.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.1441
- Open
- 0.1370
- Bid
- 0.1424
- Ask
- 0.1454
- Low
- 0.1370
- High
- 0.1581
- Volume
- 324
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -32.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -62.33%
- Year Change
- -62.33%
