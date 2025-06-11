Currencies / BMR
BMR: Beamr Imaging Ltd
2.86 USD 0.02 (0.70%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BMR exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.78 and at a high of 2.89.
Follow Beamr Imaging Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BMR News
- Beamr Transforms Live 4K Sports Broadcasting Economics - Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR)
- Beamr to showcase AI-powered 4K live video solution at IBC 2025
- Navigating The Data Deluge: How Beamr Is Addressing Autonomous Vehicles' Video Challenge - Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR)
- Beamr reports 7% revenue growth in first half 2025, launches AV solution
- Beamr reports progress in autonomous vehicle technology validation
- Beamr Imaging stock surges on autonomous vehicle compression solution
- Beamr to Launch GPU-Accelerated Video Compression Solution for Autonomous Vehicles at NVIDIA GTC Paris
Daily Range
2.78 2.89
Year Range
1.86 6.59
- Previous Close
- 2.84
- Open
- 2.87
- Bid
- 2.86
- Ask
- 3.16
- Low
- 2.78
- High
- 2.89
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.80%
- Year Change
- -26.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev