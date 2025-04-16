QuotesSections
BLES: Inspire Global Hope ETF

42.47 USD 0.16 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLES exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.23 and at a high of 42.47.

Follow Inspire Global Hope ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BLES stock price today?

Inspire Global Hope ETF stock is priced at 42.47 today. It trades within 0.38%, yesterday's close was 42.31, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BLES shows these updates.

Does Inspire Global Hope ETF stock pay dividends?

Inspire Global Hope ETF is currently valued at 42.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.09% and USD. View the chart live to track BLES movements.

How to buy BLES stock?

You can buy Inspire Global Hope ETF shares at the current price of 42.47. Orders are usually placed near 42.47 or 42.77, while 12 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow BLES updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLES stock?

Investing in Inspire Global Hope ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.37 - 42.89 and current price 42.47. Many compare 2.02% and 12.47% before placing orders at 42.47 or 42.77. Explore the BLES price chart live with daily changes.

What are Inspire Global Hope ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the past year was 42.89. Within 33.37 - 42.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Inspire Global Hope ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Inspire Global Hope ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES) over the year was 33.37. Comparing it with the current 42.47 and 33.37 - 42.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLES moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BLES stock split?

Inspire Global Hope ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.31, and 8.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.23 42.47
Year Range
33.37 42.89
Previous Close
42.31
Open
42.33
Bid
42.47
Ask
42.77
Low
42.23
High
42.47
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
2.02%
6 Months Change
12.47%
Year Change
8.09%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8