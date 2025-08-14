Currencies / BKCI
BKCI: BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
51.47 USD 0.08 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKCI exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.30 and at a high of 51.51.
Follow BNY Mellon ETF Trust BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
51.30 51.51
Year Range
42.92 53.45
- Previous Close
- 51.39
- Open
- 51.42
- Bid
- 51.47
- Ask
- 51.77
- Low
- 51.30
- High
- 51.51
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 3.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.88%
- Year Change
- -3.51%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev