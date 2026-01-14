- Overview
BIXI: Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd
BIXI exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.8650 and at a high of 9.8850.
Follow Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIXI stock price today?
Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd stock is priced at 9.8850 today. It trades within 9.8650 - 9.8850, yesterday's close was 9.8600, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of BIXI shows these updates.
Does Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd stock pay dividends?
Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd is currently valued at 9.8850. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.65% and USD. View the chart live to track BIXI movements.
How to buy BIXI stock?
You can buy Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd shares at the current price of 9.8850. Orders are usually placed near 9.8850 or 9.8880, while 19 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow BIXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIXI stock?
Investing in Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd involves considering the yearly range 9.8000 - 10.0000 and current price 9.8850. Many compare 0.36% and -0.65% before placing orders at 9.8850 or 9.8880. Explore the BIXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd in the past year was 10.0000. Within 9.8000 - 10.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.8600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd (BIXI) over the year was 9.8000. Comparing it with the current 9.8850 and 9.8000 - 10.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIXI stock split?
Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.8600, and -0.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.8600
- Open
- 9.8700
- Bid
- 9.8850
- Ask
- 9.8880
- Low
- 9.8650
- High
- 9.8850
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.65%
- Year Change
- -0.65%
- Act
- $-226.402 B
- Fcst
- $-332.824 B
- Prev
- $-249.217 B
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 1.1%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
- 0.5%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 0.4%
- Fcst
- -0.1%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.1%
- Act
- 0.0%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.4%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
- 3.391 M
- Fcst
- 0.723 M
- Prev
- -3.832 M
- Act
- 0.745 M
- Fcst
- 0.981 M
- Prev
- 0.728 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev