BHRB: Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp
61.38 USD 0.46 (0.74%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BHRB exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.92 and at a high of 62.88.
Follow Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BHRB News
- Burke & Herbert Q2 2025 slides reveal solid earnings growth amid rising NPLs
- Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Insider Trading Recap: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Burke & Herbert financial director buys $112,798 in stock
- Burke & Herbert financial director buys $56,250 in stock
- Burke & Herbert: Merger Has Made It More Balanced And Now It Is Undervalued (BHRB)
Daily Range
60.92 62.88
Year Range
47.77 75.32
- Previous Close
- 61.84
- Open
- 62.25
- Bid
- 61.38
- Ask
- 61.68
- Low
- 60.92
- High
- 62.88
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- -2.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.78%
- Year Change
- 1.27%
