Currencies / BFZ
BFZ: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
10.93 USD 0.04 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BFZ exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.82 and at a high of 10.99.
Follow BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFZ News
- Insider Activity Roundup: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Saba Capital sells $223k in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ)
- Saba Capital sells Blackrock California (BFZ) shares for $309,663
- Saba capital sells Blackrock California (BFZ) shares for $368,704
- Saba capital sells $474k in Blackrock California (BFZ)
Daily Range
10.82 10.99
Year Range
10.17 12.23
- Previous Close
- 10.97
- Open
- 10.99
- Bid
- 10.93
- Ask
- 11.23
- Low
- 10.82
- High
- 10.99
- Volume
- 552
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 5.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.18%
- Year Change
- -9.89%
