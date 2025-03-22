Currencies / BFC
BFC: Bank First Corporation
124.42 USD 0.96 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BFC exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.28 and at a high of 125.50.
Follow Bank First Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BFC News
Daily Range
123.28 125.50
Year Range
86.08 132.59
- Previous Close
- 125.38
- Open
- 124.90
- Bid
- 124.42
- Ask
- 124.72
- Low
- 123.28
- High
- 125.50
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- -3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.36%
- Year Change
- 39.11%
