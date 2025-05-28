Currencies / BEDU
BEDU: Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited American Depositary S
1.86 USD 0.03 (1.64%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEDU exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.70 and at a high of 1.86.
Follow Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited American Depositary S dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BEDU News
- Earnings call transcript: Bright Scholar Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Bright Scholar Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee
- Bright Scholar forms committee to review acquisition proposal
- Bright Scholar Announces Receipt of Preliminary Non-Binding "Going Private" Proposal
Daily Range
1.70 1.86
Year Range
1.35 2.16
- Previous Close
- 1.83
- Open
- 1.78
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Low
- 1.70
- High
- 1.86
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 8.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.11%
- Year Change
- -7.46%
