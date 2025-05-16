Currencies / BEAT
BEAT: Heartbeam Inc
1.41 USD 0.05 (3.42%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEAT exchange rate has changed by -3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.41 and at a high of 1.49.
Follow Heartbeam Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BEAT News
- HeartBeam’s AI algorithm shows equal performance on 3D and standard ECGs
- Heartbeam stock maintains Speculative Buy rating at Benchmark on FDA progress
- HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: HeartBeam Q2 2025 reports slight EPS beat, stock up 4.17%
- HeartBeam Q2 2025 slides: FDA clearance on track amid improved capital efficiency
- HeartBeam elects directors and approves equity plan amendment at annual meeting
- HeartBeam to Present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Conference on June 24, 2025
- MDB Capital Q1 2025 slides reveal pipeline growth despite declining asset values
- MDB Capital Holdings Provides First Quarter 2025 Update
- Benchmark maintains $8 target on Heartbeam stock post-1Q report
Daily Range
1.41 1.49
Year Range
1.00 3.45
- Previous Close
- 1.46
- Open
- 1.46
- Bid
- 1.41
- Ask
- 1.71
- Low
- 1.41
- High
- 1.49
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- -3.42%
- Month Change
- -4.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.20%
- Year Change
- -39.48%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev