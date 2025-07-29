Currencies / BEAM
BEAM: Beam Therapeutics Inc
22.91 USD 1.63 (7.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEAM exchange rate has changed by 7.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.81 and at a high of 23.19.
Follow Beam Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BEAM News
Daily Range
20.81 23.19
Year Range
13.52 35.25
- Previous Close
- 21.28
- Open
- 21.31
- Bid
- 22.91
- Ask
- 23.21
- Low
- 20.81
- High
- 23.19
- Volume
- 8.036 K
- Daily Change
- 7.66%
- Month Change
- 41.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.40%
- Year Change
- -6.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%