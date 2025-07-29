QuotesSections
BEAM
BEAM: Beam Therapeutics Inc

22.91 USD 1.63 (7.66%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BEAM exchange rate has changed by 7.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.81 and at a high of 23.19.

Follow Beam Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
20.81 23.19
Year Range
13.52 35.25
Previous Close
21.28
Open
21.31
Bid
22.91
Ask
23.21
Low
20.81
High
23.19
Volume
8.036 K
Daily Change
7.66%
Month Change
41.51%
6 Months Change
18.40%
Year Change
-6.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%