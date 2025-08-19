Currencies / BBIO
BBIO: BridgeBio Pharma Inc
51.26 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBIO exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.72 and at a high of 51.89.
Follow BridgeBio Pharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BBIO News
- BridgeBio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on encaleret potential
- BridgeBio Pharma stock price target raised to $82 from $72 at UBS
- Biotech’s nuclear winter not over yet—Wolfe
- BridgeBio stock maintains Buy rating at UBS ahead of key trial data
- BridgeBio stock price target maintained at $60 by TD Cowen ahead of Phase III data
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia
- Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Investor Webinar Presenation (NASDAQ:BBIO)
- BridgeBio stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist on encaleret potential
- BridgeBio Pharma stock maintains Buy rating at Jefferies on encaleret potential
- Insider Activity: Monday’s Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Kumar, BridgeBio Pharma CEO, sells $4.1m in BBIO stock
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Can ALNY's Key Partnerships With Pharma Giants Drive Long-Term Growth?
- BridgeBio stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive encaleret data
- BridgeBio’s encaleret shows promise in hypoparathyroidism treatment
- BridgeBio Pharma stock hits 52-week high at $52.85
- Pfizer: Still A Bargain Despite Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Attacks (NYSE:PFE)
- JPMorgan raises BridgeBio Pharma stock price target to $70 on strong Attruby launch
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/3/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- BridgeBio Pharma stock price target raised to $70 at H.C. Wainwright
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/2/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- BridgeBio Pharma stock hits 52-week high at 51.89 USD
- Can Alnylam Rely on Amvuttra to Sustain Its Rapid Sales Momentum?
- BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) president sells shares worth $871k
Daily Range
50.72 51.89
Year Range
21.72 54.60
- Previous Close
- 51.47
- Open
- 51.50
- Bid
- 51.26
- Ask
- 51.56
- Low
- 50.72
- High
- 51.89
- Volume
- 850
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 50.54%
- Year Change
- 98.99%
