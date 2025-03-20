Currencies / BBGI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBGI: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - Class A
5.30 USD 0.11 (2.03%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBGI exchange rate has changed by -2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.27 and at a high of 5.51.
Follow Beasley Broadcast Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBGI News
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BBGI)
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Beasley Broadcast sees revenue decline in Q2 2025
- Beasley Q2 2025 slides: Digital growth offsets broader revenue decline
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Beasley Broadcast stock plunges to 52-week low of $4.59
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.27 5.51
Year Range
3.67 14.95
- Previous Close
- 5.41
- Open
- 5.51
- Bid
- 5.30
- Ask
- 5.60
- Low
- 5.27
- High
- 5.51
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -2.03%
- Month Change
- 12.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.33%
- Year Change
- -51.82%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev