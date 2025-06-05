Currencies / BBCP
BBCP: Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc
7.23 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBCP exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.18 and at a high of 7.30.
Follow Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BBCP News
- Concrete Pumping stock price target raised to $8.50 by DA Davidson
- Concrete Pumping A earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Earnings Call Transcript
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Q3 Sales Drop
- Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Concrete Pumping Revenue Falls 5% in Q3
- Concrete Pumping Q3 2025 slides: Market leader navigates headwinds with 25% EBITDA margin
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Remains A Solid Play Even After Soaring (BBCP)
- Why Concrete Pumping Stock Is Down Big Today
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Concrete Pumping A earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Earnings call transcript: Concrete Pumping Holdings Q2 2025 misses forecasts
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Concrete Pumping Q2 2025 slides: Strong TTM results amid cautious FY outlook
Daily Range
7.18 7.30
Year Range
4.95 9.68
- Previous Close
- 7.22
- Open
- 7.22
- Bid
- 7.23
- Ask
- 7.53
- Low
- 7.18
- High
- 7.30
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.18%
- Year Change
- 24.87%
