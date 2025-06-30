Currencies / BBCB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBCB: JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
46.50 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBCB exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.50 and at a high of 46.52.
Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBCB News
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- Corporate Credit Spread Complacency: Neutral IGSB, Bearish HYG, Bullish IEF (NASDAQ:IEF)
- September 2025 Perspective
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- Spreads In The Credit Market Are Falling Dramatically
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- Bonded
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Active Core Bonds: A Strategic Alpha Play Amid Global Policy Shifts
- Rising Risk Focus - Weekly Blog # 900
- August 2025 Perspective
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- What’s Driving The Strength Of Corporate Bonds?
- Bond Market Outlook: Resilience And Rate Cuts
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- 2025 Cumberland Advisors Fixed Income Markets Mid-Year Outlook
- Charts Of Interest
- It Pays To Be Optimistic
- How Bad Were U.S. Tariffs For The Liquidity Of Corporate Bonds?
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: Uncertainty Rules Everything Around Me
Daily Range
46.50 46.52
Year Range
43.65 46.72
- Previous Close
- 46.49
- Open
- 46.52
- Bid
- 46.50
- Ask
- 46.80
- Low
- 46.50
- High
- 46.52
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.65%
- Year Change
- -0.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev