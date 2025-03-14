Currencies / BAERW
BAERW: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc - Warrant
0.1198 USD 0.0062 (4.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BAERW exchange rate has changed by -4.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1198 and at a high of 0.1198.
Follow Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.1198 0.1198
Year Range
0.0300 0.2899
- Previous Close
- 0.1260
- Open
- 0.1198
- Bid
- 0.1198
- Ask
- 0.1228
- Low
- 0.1198
- High
- 0.1198
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -4.92%
- Month Change
- 59.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 125.61%
- Year Change
- 34.30%
