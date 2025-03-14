QuotesSections
Currencies / BAERW
Back to US Stock Market

BAERW: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.1198 USD 0.0062 (4.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAERW exchange rate has changed by -4.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1198 and at a high of 0.1198.

Follow Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAERW News

Daily Range
0.1198 0.1198
Year Range
0.0300 0.2899
Previous Close
0.1260
Open
0.1198
Bid
0.1198
Ask
0.1228
Low
0.1198
High
0.1198
Volume
1
Daily Change
-4.92%
Month Change
59.73%
6 Months Change
125.61%
Year Change
34.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev