Currencies / AXSM
AXSM: Axsome Therapeutics Inc
113.99 USD 2.78 (2.38%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AXSM exchange rate has changed by -2.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.90 and at a high of 117.32.
Follow Axsome Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AXSM News
Daily Range
112.90 117.32
Year Range
75.56 139.13
- Previous Close
- 116.77
- Open
- 116.19
- Bid
- 113.99
- Ask
- 114.29
- Low
- 112.90
- High
- 117.32
- Volume
- 710
- Daily Change
- -2.38%
- Month Change
- -6.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.29%
- Year Change
- 26.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%