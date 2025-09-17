QuotesSections
Currencies / AVGE
Back to US Stock Market

AVGE: American Century ETF Trust Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

82.96 USD 0.06 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVGE exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.75 and at a high of 83.14.

Follow American Century ETF Trust Avantis All Equity Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
82.75 83.14
Year Range
61.76 83.14
Previous Close
83.02
Open
83.14
Bid
82.96
Ask
83.26
Low
82.75
High
83.14
Volume
44
Daily Change
-0.07%
Month Change
3.00%
6 Months Change
16.85%
Year Change
12.72%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev