AUROW: Aurora Innovation Inc - Warrant

0.6600 USD 0.0301 (4.78%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AUROW exchange rate has changed by 4.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.6300 and at a high of 0.6700.

Follow Aurora Innovation Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.6300 0.6700
Year Range
0.5100 2.9953
Previous Close
0.6299
Open
0.6500
Bid
0.6600
Ask
0.6630
Low
0.6300
High
0.6700
Volume
76
Daily Change
4.78%
Month Change
9.98%
6 Months Change
-53.52%
Year Change
-14.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%