Currencies / AUROW
AUROW: Aurora Innovation Inc - Warrant
0.6600 USD 0.0301 (4.78%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AUROW exchange rate has changed by 4.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.6300 and at a high of 0.6700.
Follow Aurora Innovation Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
0.6300 0.6700
Year Range
0.5100 2.9953
- Previous Close
- 0.6299
- Open
- 0.6500
- Bid
- 0.6600
- Ask
- 0.6630
- Low
- 0.6300
- High
- 0.6700
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 4.78%
- Month Change
- 9.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.52%
- Year Change
- -14.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%