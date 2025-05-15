Currencies / ATXG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATXG: Addentax Group Corp
0.61 USD 0.02 (3.17%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATXG exchange rate has changed by -3.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.60 and at a high of 0.63.
Follow Addentax Group Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATXG News
- Addentax enters term sheet for potential $1.3 billion bitcoin acquisition
- Addentax Group Corp Enters $1.3B Term Sheet for Proposed Acquisition of Up to 12,000 Bitcoins
- Chinese Firms’ Plan to Avoid Stock Delisting: Buy Trump’s Memecoin
- Addentax Takes $800 Million Bet On Bitcoin And Crypto - Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)
- Addentax Group eyes $800M in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
- Addentax Group Corp Announces $800M Plan to Acquire Bitcoin (BTC) and Official Trump (TRUMP)
Daily Range
0.60 0.63
Year Range
0.36 1.86
- Previous Close
- 0.63
- Open
- 0.63
- Bid
- 0.61
- Ask
- 0.91
- Low
- 0.60
- High
- 0.63
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- -3.17%
- Month Change
- 15.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.68%
- Year Change
- -14.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev