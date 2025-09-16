Currencies / ATH-PA
ATH-PA: Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0
25.20 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATH-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.08 and at a high of 25.23.
Follow Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.08 25.23
Year Range
21.60 25.54
- Previous Close
- 25.20
- Open
- 25.19
- Bid
- 25.20
- Ask
- 25.50
- Low
- 25.08
- High
- 25.23
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.43%
- Year Change
- 4.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%