ATEX: Anterix Inc
21.16 USD 0.33 (1.54%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATEX exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.06 and at a high of 21.55.
Follow Anterix Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ATEX News
- Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Anterix earnings beat by $1.90, revenue fell short of estimates
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bandwidth (BAND) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Anterix proves accurate with 41% decline
- Anterix appoints Deloitte as new auditor following Grant Thornton dismissal
- Anterix: Positioned To Ride The Wave Of Energy Infrastructure Growth (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Anterix Inc Q4 2025 misses forecasts, stock down 7%
- Anterix earnings beat by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- FedEx, Carnival, and AeroVironment headline Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Anterix Sets Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, June 25, at 9:00 a.m. ET
- ATEX stock touches 52-week low at $26.37 amid market challenges
- ATEX stock touches 52-week low at $27.3 amid yearly decline
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Jump This Quarter - Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Anterix, Inc. (ATEX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crude Oil Gains 1%; US Small Business Optimism Declines In January - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)
- Communications Firm Anterix Initiates Strategic Review With Morgan Stanley, Stock Surges - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Anterix Shares Surge 26% as Company Engages Morgan Stanley for Strategic Review
- Lattice Semiconductor, SelectQuote, Radiant Logistics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)
- Anterix stock jumps on strategic review announcement
Daily Range
21.06 21.55
Year Range
20.61 42.91
- Previous Close
- 21.49
- Open
- 21.49
- Bid
- 21.16
- Ask
- 21.46
- Low
- 21.06
- High
- 21.55
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- -10.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.77%
- Year Change
- -43.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%