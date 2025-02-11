통화 / ATEX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ATEX: Anterix Inc
22.25 USD 0.80 (3.73%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ATEX 환율이 오늘 3.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.84이고 고가는 23.26이었습니다.
Anterix Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATEX News
- 앤터릭스 CEO, 9만 8천 달러 상당 자사주 매입
- Anterix CEO Lang buys $98k in shares
- Anterix, CMO/CFO 신규 임명...광대역 혁신 추진
- Anterix appoints new CMO and CFO to drive broadband innovation
- Anterix (ATEX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Anterix earnings beat by $1.90, revenue fell short of estimates
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bandwidth (BAND) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- InvestingPro’s bearish call on Anterix proves accurate with 41% decline
- Anterix appoints Deloitte as new auditor following Grant Thornton dismissal
- Anterix: Positioned To Ride The Wave Of Energy Infrastructure Growth (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Anterix Inc. (ATEX) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Anterix Inc Q4 2025 misses forecasts, stock down 7%
- Anterix earnings beat by $0.95, revenue fell short of estimates
- Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- FedEx, Carnival, and AeroVironment headline Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Anterix Sets Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, June 25, at 9:00 a.m. ET
- ATEX stock touches 52-week low at $26.37 amid market challenges
- ATEX stock touches 52-week low at $27.3 amid yearly decline
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Jump This Quarter - Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)
- Anterix, Inc. (ATEX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Crude Oil Gains 1%; US Small Business Optimism Declines In January - Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX), Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)
일일 변동 비율
21.84 23.26
년간 변동
20.61 42.91
- 이전 종가
- 21.45
- 시가
- 22.42
- Bid
- 22.25
- Ask
- 22.55
- 저가
- 21.84
- 고가
- 23.26
- 볼륨
- 1.204 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.73%
- 월 변동
- -5.72%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -40.28%
20 9월, 토요일