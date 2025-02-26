Currencies / ASTE
ASTE: Astec Industries Inc
47.00 USD 0.85 (1.78%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASTE exchange rate has changed by -1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.55 and at a high of 47.82.
Follow Astec Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
46.55 47.82
Year Range
29.65 48.12
- Previous Close
- 47.85
- Open
- 47.71
- Bid
- 47.00
- Ask
- 47.30
- Low
- 46.55
- High
- 47.82
- Volume
- 160
- Daily Change
- -1.78%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.64%
- Year Change
- 47.85%
