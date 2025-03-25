QuotesSections
ARQQW: Arqit Quantum Inc - Warrants

0.1700 USD 0.0450 (36.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARQQW exchange rate has changed by 36.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1250 and at a high of 0.1863.

Follow Arqit Quantum Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1250 0.1863
Year Range
0.0507 4.4000
Previous Close
0.1250
Open
0.1298
Bid
0.1700
Ask
0.1730
Low
0.1250
High
0.1863
Volume
127
Daily Change
36.00%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
-91.58%
Year Change
129.73%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev