Currencies / ARQQW
ARQQW: Arqit Quantum Inc - Warrants
0.1700 USD 0.0450 (36.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARQQW exchange rate has changed by 36.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1250 and at a high of 0.1863.
Follow Arqit Quantum Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARQQW News
- Arqit Quantum: Don't Be Fooled By Hype (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Arqit Quantum: A Story Stock That I'm Not Reading (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Arqit Quantum Stock: Too Dangerous Not To Sell The 74% Rally (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- Wall Street Lunch: Tariffs' Impact On Inflation Muted In May
- Joyride Is Over: Selling D-Wave Quantum Stock Before Bookings Negative Kicks In (QBTS)
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Take The Gain For Minimal Pain: Initiating Quantum Computing With A Sell (NASDAQ:QUBT)
Daily Range
0.1250 0.1863
Year Range
0.0507 4.4000
- Previous Close
- 0.1250
- Open
- 0.1298
- Bid
- 0.1700
- Ask
- 0.1730
- Low
- 0.1250
- High
- 0.1863
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- 36.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -91.58%
- Year Change
- 129.73%
