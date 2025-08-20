Currencies / ARE
ARE: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
85.60 USD 0.68 (0.80%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARE exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.66 and at a high of 86.20.
Follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ARE News
- 10 Quality High Yield In Rose's Income Garden Portfolio: 5 Winners To Buy
- 3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- Raymond James upgrades Healthpeak, downgrades Healthcare Realty to Underperform
- Alexandria Real Estate stock rating upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- 2 Popular REITs Facing Deep Structural Problems
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.78%
- The Best Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Deep Undervaluation Makes SEGRO A Potential Acquisition Target (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)
- Two Retirement Bargains With Upside Potential
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- 3 REITs That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Beyond The Tech Craze: 5 REITs With Stable And Growing Dividends
- Why Is Vornado (VNO) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- Alexandria Stock: Why This Life Science REIT Looks Too Cheap To Ignorel (NYSE:ARE)
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Alexandria Stock Gains 19.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- 3 Magnificent S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Down Over 30% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities: A Risky Bet or a Smart Investment?
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Daily Range
84.66 86.20
Year Range
67.38 123.11
- Previous Close
- 84.92
- Open
- 85.82
- Bid
- 85.60
- Ask
- 85.90
- Low
- 84.66
- High
- 86.20
- Volume
- 2.231 K
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 5.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.22%
- Year Change
- -28.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%