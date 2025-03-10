Currencies / AQWA
AQWA: Global X Clean Water ETF
19.42 USD 0.11 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AQWA exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.30 and at a high of 19.42.
Follow Global X Clean Water ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AQWA News
Daily Range
19.30 19.42
Year Range
15.59 20.11
- Previous Close
- 19.31
- Open
- 19.30
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 19.30
- High
- 19.42
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- -0.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.10%
- Year Change
- 5.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev