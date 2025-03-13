Currencies / ANAB
ANAB: AnaptysBio Inc
19.40 USD 0.76 (3.77%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ANAB exchange rate has changed by -3.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.10 and at a high of 20.32.
Follow AnaptysBio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
17.10 20.32
Year Range
12.22 36.54
- Previous Close
- 20.16
- Open
- 20.16
- Bid
- 19.40
- Ask
- 19.70
- Low
- 17.10
- High
- 20.32
- Volume
- 3.181 K
- Daily Change
- -3.77%
- Month Change
- -4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.64%
- Year Change
- -41.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%