货币 / ANAB
ANAB: AnaptysBio Inc
19.40 USD 0.76 (3.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ANAB汇率已更改-3.77%。当日，交易品种以低点17.10和高点20.32进行交易。
关注AnaptysBio Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ANAB新闻
- 礼来的PD-1激动剂引发恶性肿瘤担忧，AnaptysBio股价下跌
- AnaptysBio stock drops on malignancy concerns with Eli Lilly’s PD-1 agonist
- AnaptysBio earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- AC Immune (ACIU) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- AnaptysBio: Potential Promise, But Some Cause For Skepticism (NASDAQ:ANAB)
- Anaptysbio director Fenton sells $72k in stock
- AnaptysBio: Rosnilimab's RA Data Sets The Stage For Blockbuster Potential (NASDAQ:ANAB)
- AnaptysBio: Positive RA Data Bodes Well For Continued Rosnilimab Advancement (NASDAQ:ANAB)
- AnaptysBio Upgraded After RA Drug Matches Top Therapies In Phase 2 Trial - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; ISM Services PMI Tumbles In May - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
- This Snowflake Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)
- Stifel analysts reiterate Buy rating for AnaptysBio stock after RA study
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on AnaptysBio stock following updated trial data
- H.C. Wainwright upgrades AnaptysBio stock on positive trial data
- AnaptysBio reports promising Phase 2b trial results for RA drug
- What’s the role of generative AI in drug discovery?
- Market Cap Stock Movers Dominate Wednesday Trading Session
- Heico, Monro, Abercrombie & Fitch, Joby Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- Guggenheim raises AnaptysBio stock target to $90, maintains Buy
- Anaptys to Announce Updated Data from Phase 2b Trial of Rosnilimab, a PD-1 Depleter and Agonist, for Rheumatoid Arthritis on June 3, 2025
- Wolfe Research maintains Outperform on AnaptysBio shares, $25 target
- Crude Oil Gains 1%; US Composite PMI Surges In March - AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB), AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK)
日范围
17.10 20.32
年范围
12.22 36.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.16
- 开盘价
- 20.16
- 卖价
- 19.40
- 买价
- 19.70
- 最低价
- 17.10
- 最高价
- 20.32
- 交易量
- 3.181 K
- 日变化
- -3.77%
- 月变化
- -4.76%
- 6个月变化
- 4.64%
- 年变化
- -41.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值