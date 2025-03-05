QuotesSections
Currencies / AMWD
AMWD: American Woodmark Corporation

69.48 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMWD exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.05 and at a high of 70.51.

Daily Range
69.05 70.51
Year Range
50.00 104.28
Previous Close
69.64
Open
69.64
Bid
69.48
Ask
69.78
Low
69.05
High
70.51
Volume
470
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
9.47%
6 Months Change
17.21%
Year Change
-25.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%