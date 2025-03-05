Currencies / AMWD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMWD: American Woodmark Corporation
69.48 USD 0.16 (0.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMWD exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.05 and at a high of 70.51.
Follow American Woodmark Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMWD News
- Dow Gains More Than 100 Points Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings; Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), HP (NYSE:HPQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- American Woodmark Reports 12% Q1 Drop
- Why Is American Woodmark Stock Falling Tuesday? - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- American Woodmark earnings missed by $0.32, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Woodmark misses Q1 expectations as construction market weakens
- Jim Cramer Refuses To Chase Rally—Says 'We Sure Aren't Buying' Unless It's Discounted - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (ARCA:DIA)
- MasterBrand outlook revised to positive on American Woodmark merger
- American Woodmark: Merging Into MasterBrand (AMWD) (MBC)
- MasterBrand and American Woodmark stocks gain on merger announcement
- MasterBrand Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid margin pressure, merger plans advance
- MasterBrand second quarter earnings miss estimates as margins decline
- MasterBrand to acquire American Woodmark in all-stock merger
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- American Woodmark shares dip as revenue falls short
- American Woodmark earnings beat by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Woodmark Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
- American Woodmark director James Davis to exit board
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call on the Internet
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- American Woodmark Stock: Macro Headwinds Persisting (NASDAQ:AMWD)
Daily Range
69.05 70.51
Year Range
50.00 104.28
- Previous Close
- 69.64
- Open
- 69.64
- Bid
- 69.48
- Ask
- 69.78
- Low
- 69.05
- High
- 70.51
- Volume
- 470
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 9.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.21%
- Year Change
- -25.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%