货币 / AMWD
AMWD: American Woodmark Corporation
69.38 USD 0.14 (0.20%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMWD汇率已更改0.20%。当日，交易品种以低点68.28和高点70.08进行交易。
关注American Woodmark Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMWD新闻
- Dow Gains More Than 100 Points Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings; Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), HP (NYSE:HPQ)
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- American Woodmark Reports 12% Q1 Drop
- Why Is American Woodmark Stock Falling Tuesday? - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- American Woodmark earnings missed by $0.32, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Woodmark misses Q1 expectations as construction market weakens
- Jim Cramer Refuses To Chase Rally—Says 'We Sure Aren't Buying' Unless It's Discounted - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (ARCA:DIA)
- MasterBrand outlook revised to positive on American Woodmark merger
- American Woodmark: Merging Into MasterBrand (AMWD) (MBC)
- MasterBrand and American Woodmark stocks gain on merger announcement
- MasterBrand Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth amid margin pressure, merger plans advance
- MasterBrand second quarter earnings miss estimates as margins decline
- MasterBrand to acquire American Woodmark in all-stock merger
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- American Woodmark shares dip as revenue falls short
- American Woodmark earnings beat by $0.16, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Woodmark Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
- American Woodmark director James Davis to exit board
- Marvell, Dell, Ulta, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call on the Internet
- This Marriott International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- American Woodmark Stock: Macro Headwinds Persisting (NASDAQ:AMWD)
日范围
68.28 70.08
年范围
50.00 104.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 69.24
- 开盘价
- 69.23
- 卖价
- 69.38
- 买价
- 69.68
- 最低价
- 68.28
- 最高价
- 70.08
- 交易量
- 181
- 日变化
- 0.20%
- 月变化
- 9.31%
- 6个月变化
- 17.04%
- 年变化
- -25.27%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值